Oregon/Jackson Street bridge closed next week in Oshkosh

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Bureau of Structures (BOS) announces the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge in the city of Oshkosh, Winnebago County, will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 8 a.m., Monday, January, 9 through 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Bridge crews intend to install a new gearbox and components on the north leaf span of the bridge. WisDOT’s BOS crews replaced the gearbox on the south leaf span last month following discovery of worn components during a routine inspection in May 2022. The two gearboxes are instrumental in opening and closing each span of the bridge.

This work is very weather-dependent and subject to change. If the weather if favorable, installation of the second gearbox may not take the entire three days. Schedule updates and traffic impacts can be found on the Northeast Region Highway Maintenance website at https://projects.511wi.gov/maintain-ne/schedule/.

