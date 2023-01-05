OCCASIONAL LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT & THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Watch for slush on the roads. You could see a glazing, an inch, or two depending on where you are.
By David Ernst
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Occasional light snow showers will continue overnight and throughout Thursday. By Thursday evening the snow will be out of the area and totals will range from a dusting Lakeside to around 1″ through the Fox Cities and up to 2″ north and west. Temperatures will be in the low 30s tonight and on Thursday... so for the most part, main roads should remain in decent shape even with snow falling. Secondary roads and routes that receive less brine treatment have a better chance of turning slick.

Look for more sun in the region Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler than they’ve been recently, but should still be warmer than average. For reference, the average high for early-January is in the middle 20s. We’ll be close to 30° Friday with lower 30s on Saturday. Conditions are shaping up to be pretty good for the Packers & Lions game Sunday evening in Green Bay. Fair skies with temperatures in the upper 20s appear more likely than not at this point. Not too bad for outdoor football in Wisconsin... in January!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Light snow showers. LOW: 31 (steady)

THURSDAY: Occasional light snow showers. Minor totals possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Morning clouds with more sun in the afternoon. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. A few flakes? HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Colder with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 29

