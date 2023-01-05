OCCASIONAL LIGHT SNOW AND SLICK ROADS

Stubborn low pressure swirling over Wisconsin is churning up snow showers. An inch or less has already fallen in the Fox Valley overnight. Your morning drive will be slow and slippery, especially on the side and secondary roads. Another inch or less of snow will fall across eastern Wisconsin through this evening. Our temperatures will hold around the freezing mark all through the day.

This slow low pressure system will finally leave us as we wrap up the week. Tomorrow looks dry, with some breaks in the clouds. Other than some clouds across the Northwoods Saturday morning, we’ll enjoy some weekend sunshine. Temperatures will still remain above normal, with many highs in the low to middle 30s. We’re expecting fair skies during the Packers/Lions game, with a kickoff temperature near 30 degrees.

Looking ahead, our weather pattern will be warmer and drier than normal through the middle of January... So far, this winter doesn’t have too much “bite” to it, which might not be music to the ears of those who are snow lovers.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Light snow... Another 1″ or less. Slippery roads. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: A few flakes. Mostly cloudy. A bit colder. LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Morning clouds NORTH. Otherwise, mostly sunny. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit milder. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild for January. Clouds at night. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Maybe flurries NORTH. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 27

