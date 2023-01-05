OCCASIONAL LIGHT SNOW AND SLICK ROADS, SNOW ENDS BY NIGHTFALL

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Bo Fogal
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Stubborn low pressure swirling over Wisconsin is churning up snow showers. An inch or less has already fallen in the Fox Valley last night. Very little snow will fall across eastern Wisconsin through this evening. Our temperatures will hold around the freezing mark all through the day.

This slow low pressure system will finally leave us as we wrap up the week. Tomorrow looks dry, with some breaks in the clouds. Other than some clouds across the Northwoods Saturday morning, we’ll enjoy some weekend sunshine. Temperatures will still remain above normal, with many highs in the low to middle 30s. We’re expecting fair skies during the Packers/Lions game, with a kickoff temperature near 30 degrees.

Looking ahead, our weather pattern will be warmer and drier than normal through the middle of January... So far, this winter doesn’t have too much “bite” to it, which might not be music to the ears of those who are snow lovers.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Light snow... Another 1″ or less. Slippery roads. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: A few early flakes. Mostly cloudy. A bit colder. LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 29 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Morning clouds NORTH. Otherwise, mostly sunny. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit milder. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild for January. Clouds at night. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Maybe flurries NORTH. HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 30

