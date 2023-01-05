New Zoo in Green Bay offers half-price admissions during winter months

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

The Brown County New Zoo & Adventure Park is once again offering special admission rates for the winter season.

This year, all New Zoo and Canopy Tour admission rates will be half-off regular prices for the months of January and February. The winter season is great time to visit and enjoy a “zoo-to-yourself” feeling. Many animals are active in cold weather and even prefer the snow over the heat of summer! Although a few temperature-sensitive critters are currently behind-the-scenes, most of the animals can be seen within their usual habitats.

Throughout your walk around the Zoo, stop in to warm up inside the Giraffe Discovery Center, the Education & Conservation Center, or in the Mayan Restaurant, which is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Discounted tickets for the Neil Anderson Canopy Tour are available online for purchase at newzoo.org/canopytour.

Canopy Tour tickets are also available during regular hours at the Adventure Park Base Camp building. For discounted Zoo tickets, guests must purchase in person at the main entrance, through the Zoo’s Paws & Claws Gift Shop. Online zoo admission ticket sales will resume in March.

The NEW Zoo is open seven days per week, 365 days a year. Hours of operations are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily throughout the winter season. The Neil Anderson Canopy Tour opens daily at 9:00 a.m. with the final tour departing at 3:30 p.m. Additional information can be found online at www.newzoo.org.

The NEW Zoo’s regular admission fees are: Adults $11; Children (ages 3-15) & Seniors (62+): $8; and Children under 3: Free. Canopy Tour regular admission fees are: Adults $8; Children’ (ages 3-15) & Seniors (62+): $6; Children under 3: Free. *Please note: half-off pricing does not apply to the purchase of Zoo or Adventure Park Memberships, advance zoo ticket sales, trail passes, or winter equipment rentals .

