Lucky in Luck: $15.1 million-winning lottery ticket sold Wednesday

The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.(WBAY)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCK, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s right there in the name of the village.

A winning $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot ticket was sold Wednesday night in Luck at Wayne’s Food Plus on Butternut Avenue.

The ticket matched the winning numbers of 4, 6, 12, 17, 27 and 28. The $15.1 million prize is the largest ever sold by the lottery retailer in Luck and the largest Megabucks jackpot since a $22.2 million prize in 2015. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

“What a great way to start 2023,” Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director, said. “We can’t wait to meet the lucky winner.”

For selling the winning ticket, Wayne’s Food Plus will receive $100,000.

“We could not be happier for the winner,” Paul Wondra, Wayne’s Food Plus Store Manager, said. “They truly got lucky in Luck.”

Megabucks is a Wisconsin-only lottery and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908. Drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with tickets costing $1 for two plays.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Police respond to an incident in the 1300 block of Smith Street in Green Bay.
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest; person wanted in murder case arrested in Oconto
Stolen snowmobiles
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

Latest News

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light snow
Green Bay police search for evidence at a shooting scene (WBAY file image)
Green Bay police report sharp drop in reports of shots fired
FILE PHOTO - Amtrak train (Photo/Associated Press)
Green Bay, Fox Cities seek extension of Amtrak line
Green Bay shooting
Green Bay police report sharp drop in shots-fired cases