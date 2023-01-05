INTERVIEW: Local veteran returning to Vietnam

He's going back to the country where he was wounded in the war to visit an Army buddy
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local Vietnam veteran is about to return to that country for the first time since the war.

Bronze Star recipient Dale Ahrens enlisted at age 17. He was wounded in action. Next week he’s going back to visit an Army buddy who now lives there.

Dale came to our studio for Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about his trip and answers the question, why now?

He also talks about what he expects to see in the country after 50 years and the places he intends to visit – and whether there are places he’s hesitant about visiting. Watch the complete interview above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Police respond to an incident in the 1300 block of Smith Street in Green Bay.
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest; person wanted in murder case arrested in Oconto
Stolen snowmobiles
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder

Latest News

Veteran Dave Ahrens discusses his upcoming trip to Vietnam
INTERVIEW: Local veteran returns to Vietnam
Skid marks on a road
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: From the blacktop to your dinner table
False 911 caller makes court appearance
False 911 caller makes court appearance
Solberg sentenced
Solberg gets 30 months in prison for federal car sales fraud scheme