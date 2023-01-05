INTERVIEW: Local veteran returning to Vietnam

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local Vietnam veteran is about to return to that country for the first time since the war.

Bronze Star recipient Dale Ahrens enlisted at age 17. He was wounded in action. Next week he’s going back to visit an Army buddy who now lives there.

Dale came to our studio for Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about his trip and answers the question, why now?

He also talks about what he expects to see in the country after 50 years and the places he intends to visit – and whether there are places he’s hesitant about visiting. Watch the complete interview above.

