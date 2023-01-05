INTERVIEW: Brown County Blanket Blitz

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County United Way’s annual winter blanket drive is underway. Blanketing Brown County is now in its 12th year asking the community to donate new or gently used and clean blankets. The blankets will be provided to local organizations that need them.

The first drive had a goal of 250 blankets and collected 860. Now the annual collections number well over 20,000.

This year’s blanket blitz began on New Year’s Day and runs through January 27. Brown County United Way Chief Operating Officer Rashad Cobb talks about this year’s goal and why he thinks the blanket drive has been so successful. He also talks about specific blanket needs that require a little more attention.

Visit the Brown County United Way website to learn more about Blanketing Brown County. On that page, you’ll find a link for drop-off sites from Green Bay to Pulaski and Denmark to De Pere.

