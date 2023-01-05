Green Bay woman arrested after four months of false 911 calls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of making multiple false 911 calls to Bellevue for four months.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against Holly Arcand including 3 counts of swatting, 5 counts of misuse of 911, and 17 counts of obstructing an officer. At the time of this writing, no formal charges have been filed.

The anonymous 911 calls to Seville Drive started in early October, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller reported offenses including weapons, drugs, and disturbances.

By mid-December, officers responded to 18 calls, and each time concluded the report was false or unfounded.

The sheriff’s office says its Bellevue officers, dispatchers, investigators and crime analysts narrowed down the possible suspects and the 911 calls stopped briefly. Then on Sunday, January 1, the false 911 calls started again.

Arcand was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says false 911 calls occupy dispatchers and officers who need to determine that an emergency exists, sometimes involving officers responding at high speeds, and sometimes reducing the resources available for an actual emergency.

