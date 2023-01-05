Green Bay standoff ends with arrest; person wanted in murder case arrested in Oconto

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is in custody after an hours-long standoff at a home on Green Bay’s east side.

Police were looking for a person they believe has “vital information” about a shooting on Smith Street on December 20 that killed a 42-year-old Green Bay man and wounded two others.

That person was taken into custody -- but it wasn’t at the standoff. An investigator tells us their person of interest, a 24-year-old Green Bay man, was arrested in Oconto County.

Officers came to the house on Smith St. to look for that person of interest and saw a man run into the house. Police were granted a search warrant for the home. Everyone inside the home voluntarily evacuated, except for one person. They asked him to come out, but a standoff ensued. Because officers knew he was likely to have weapons, SWAT came to the scene with its armored Bearcat. Negotiators attempted to get the person to surrender.

Police closed down the 1300-block of Smith St. between N. Irwin Ave. and N. Baird St. and asked the public to avoid the area.

Around 2:30 in the afternoon, after several rounds of flash-bangs, a man walked out of the house and was peacefully taken into custody. The investigator said he closely resembled the person police were looking for but it wasn’t him, but the man they found, a 33-year-old Neopit man, had multiple warrants outfor his arrest.

A short time later, police learned their person of interest was instead at a home on the 300 block of Pecore street in Oconto. With the help of Oconto County law enforcement officials and the Wisconsin State Patrol, the 24-year-old person of interest was taken into custody and jailed on a warrant.

The 24-year-old was being transported back to Green Bay for questioning.

The Smith Street shooting on Dec. 20 left three people injured. At about 12:08 a.m. that day, police were called to a report of gunshots and officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital with injuries.

During the investigation, a third male was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say a 42-year-old Green Bay man died from his injuries days later, making this a homicide case. The family has requested his name remain confidential.

A 23-year-old Green Bay man and a 41-year-old Peoria, Illinois man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

Police do not believe the deadly shooting was random. The investigation continues.

