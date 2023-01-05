Green Bay police report sharp drop in shots-fired cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is reporting a significant decrease in shots-fired cases in the past year.

“In 2022, which just wrapped up, we just saw roughly a 25.6% decrease in the number of shots fired incidents reported to police. And we believe that we have a fairly high rate of those incidents being reported, so we think this actually represents an actual decrease of the number of incidents in the community,” Police Chief Chris Davis said at a news conference Thursday.

That’s comparing 2022 to the year before. There were 61 recorded shots-fired cases in 2022 versus 82 in 2021.

The number of rounds fired dropped 43%, Davis said.

Police credited the actions taken in the last year, including implementing neighborhood safety cameras and license plate readers, improving access to community police centers and officers in parks, and starting a neighborhood response team.

Emily Roberts is following this story and will have a more detailed report tonight on Action 2 News.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.