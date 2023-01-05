Green Bay police report sharp drop in shots-fired cases

The number of rounds fired fell even more sharply
By Emily Roberts
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is reporting a significant decrease in shots-fired cases in the past year.

“In 2022, which just wrapped up, we just saw roughly a 25.6% decrease in the number of shots fired incidents reported to police. And we believe that we have a fairly high rate of those incidents being reported, so we think this actually represents an actual decrease of the number of incidents in the community,” Police Chief Chris Davis said at a news conference Thursday.

That’s comparing 2022 to the year before. There were 61 recorded shots-fired cases in 2022 versus 82 in 2021.

The number of rounds fired dropped 43%, Davis said.

Police credited the actions taken in the last year, including implementing neighborhood safety cameras and license plate readers, improving access to community police centers and officers in parks, and starting a neighborhood response team.

Emily Roberts is following this story and will have a more detailed report tonight on Action 2 News.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Police respond to an incident in the 1300 block of Smith Street in Green Bay.
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest; person wanted in murder case arrested in Oconto
Stolen snowmobiles
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

Latest News

Green Bay police search for evidence at a shooting scene (WBAY file image)
Green Bay police report sharp drop in reports of shots fired
FILE PHOTO - Amtrak train (Photo/Associated Press)
Green Bay, Fox Cities seek extension of Amtrak line
Green Bay Metro Fire Department firefighters pull a deer from the icy East River
Green Bay Metro firefighters rescue deer from icy East River
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Wisconsin woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband