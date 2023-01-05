Green Bay Metro firefighters rescue deer from icy East River
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department answered an emergency call for a victim who apparently went through the ice on the East River and was unable to get out.
Firefighters dressed in cold-water gear used a flotation device and ropes to reach the deer in the icy water.
Video provided by the fire department shows a firefighter managed to lasso the deer with a flotation device and chased it to another firefighter aboard a float.
With a firm hold on the deer, they were able to lift it onto more solid ice and pulled it to shore, where it rested, cold and wet.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.