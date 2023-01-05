Green Bay Metro firefighters rescue deer from icy East River

Green Bay Metro Fire Department firefighters pull a deer from the icy East River
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department answered an emergency call for a victim who apparently went through the ice on the East River and was unable to get out.

Firefighters dressed in cold-water gear used a flotation device and ropes to reach the deer in the icy water.

Video provided by the fire department shows a firefighter managed to lasso the deer with a flotation device and chased it to another firefighter aboard a float.

With a firm hold on the deer, they were able to lift it onto more solid ice and pulled it to shore, where it rested, cold and wet.

