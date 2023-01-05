Fond du Lac man charged with attempted murder for attack on girlfriend

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man is charged with attempted homicide for an attack on his girlfriend which occurred last month.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on N. Military Rd. on December 20. According to the criminal complaint, Lener Landero-Suarez’s girlfriend said her boyfriend of 9 months was very jealous, and one night while she was trying to sleep he said he was going to kill her. He began hitting her and strangling her until she was unable to breathe.

Suarez’s sister, who was in another room, came to her aid. The victim said as she was losing consciousness she heard Suarez say, “I killed her. I have to leave. I can’t be here.”

The victim was taken to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital for her injuries. Over a week later, on Dec. 28, Lener Landero-Suarez called Fond du Lac police and turned himself in.

He’s charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide-Attempted with a domestic abuse modifier. He’s also charged with Strangulation and Suffocation, Substantial Battery-Intending Bodily Harm, and Disorderly Conduct, all with domestic abuse modifiers.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Thursday, Jan. 12.

