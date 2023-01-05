Fond du Lac County's newest K-9 helps in drug bust

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County’s new K-9 helped deputies seize a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop.

On Jan. 4, at 7:03 p.m., a K-9 handler patrolling I-41 noticed an “equipment violation” and pulled over a vehicle on the Hickory Street off-ramp.

A 30-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman and a 35-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man were in the vehicle.

K-9 Rip did an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of drugs, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

“The vehicle was then searched and deputies located approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana,” reads a statement from Sgt. Andrew Kohlmann.

Deputies attempted to handcuff the man and he “became extremely agitated and pulled away from deputies as they attempted to grab his arm.” Deputies say he continued to resist. Rip was retrieved from a squad car.

“After seeing the police K-9, the male became cooperative and placed his hands behind his back where he was taken into custody without further incident,” Kohlmann said.

The man and the woman are facing charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute THC, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The man is also facing a charge of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.

The man was on probation for previous possession convictions.

No names were released.

