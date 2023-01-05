Fond du Lac County's newest K-9 helps in drug bust

K-9 Rip helps Fond du Lac County deputies seize drugs during a traffic stop.
K-9 Rip helps Fond du Lac County deputies seize drugs during a traffic stop.(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County’s new K-9 helped deputies seize a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop.

On Jan. 4, at 7:03 p.m., a K-9 handler patrolling I-41 noticed an “equipment violation” and pulled over a vehicle on the Hickory Street off-ramp.

A 30-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman and a 35-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man were in the vehicle.

K-9 Rip did an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of drugs, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

“The vehicle was then searched and deputies located approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana,” reads a statement from Sgt. Andrew Kohlmann.

Deputies attempted to handcuff the man and he “became extremely agitated and pulled away from deputies as they attempted to grab his arm.” Deputies say he continued to resist. Rip was retrieved from a squad car.

“After seeing the police K-9, the male became cooperative and placed his hands behind his back where he was taken into custody without further incident,” Kohlmann said.

The man and the woman are facing charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute THC, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The man is also facing a charge of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.

The man was on probation for previous possession convictions.

No names were released.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Police respond to an incident in the 1300 block of Smith Street in Green Bay.
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest; person wanted in murder case arrested in Oconto
Stolen snowmobiles
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

Latest News

Fire started in an apartment above Bull Pen Tavern in Fond du Lac.
Several pets die in fire above Fond du Lac bar
January 5 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light snow
John Solberg (file image)
Solberg to be sentenced Thursday in federal car sales fraud scheme
Bull Pen Tavern fire in Fond du Lac
WATCH: Pets die in Fond du Lac fire