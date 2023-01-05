Dog found dead inside Oshkosh apartment

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from a property management company found a dead dog in an apartment in Oshkosh Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1600-block of Rainbow Drive, where the medium-sized dog was found. There was no one in the apartment. There were also no other animals inside.

Police are investigating how the dog died. A detective made contact with its owner.

Asked if the apartment was occupied or supposed to be vacant, police said that’s part of their investigation.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is asked to call the police department at (920) 236-5700. You can remain anonymous by calling Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or using the P3 tips app for iOS and Android devices.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Police respond to an incident in the 1300 block of Smith Street in Green Bay.
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest; person wanted in murder case arrested in Oconto
Stolen snowmobiles
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

Latest News

Tyler Stately was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide
Brown County man held on $500,000 bond in alleged hammer attack
January 5 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light snow Thursday
K-9 Rip helps Fond du Lac County deputies seize drugs during a traffic stop.
Fond du Lac County's newest K-9 helps in drug bust
Fire started in an apartment above Bull Pen Tavern in Fond du Lac.
Several pets die in fire above Fond du Lac bar