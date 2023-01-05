Dog found dead inside Oshkosh apartment

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from a property management company found a dead dog in an apartment in Oshkosh Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1600-block of Rainbow Drive, where the medium-sized dog was found. There was no one in the apartment. There were also no other animals inside.

Police are investigating how the dog died. A detective made contact with its owner.

Asked if the apartment was occupied or supposed to be vacant, police said that’s part of their investigation.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is asked to call the police department at (920) 236-5700. You can remain anonymous by calling Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or using the P3 tips app for iOS and Android devices.

