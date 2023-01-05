Brown County man out on $500,000 bond accused of bail jumping

Tyler Stately was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide
Tyler Stately was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from the village of Denmark facing various charges, including attempted homicide, could now add “bail jumper” to the list of crimes.

Tyler Stately was out on $500,000 bond while awaiting trial in February. The Brown County Jail reports Stately was booked on December 29 for felony bail jumping.

A formal charge hasn’t been filed explaining how he violated the terms of his release. He’s being held pending a mandatory, in-person court appearance.

As we’ve reported, Stately is accused of beating his wife with a hammer during an argument last May. He’s also accused of neglecting their 7-year-old daughter.

He was arrested after authorities followed him outside of his home, placing him in a wrap to stop him from harming himself on the way to Brown County Jail.

Stately’s wife told investigators she filed for divorce a month before the attack after 6 years of marriage and they were separated. She said she went to his apartment to find out why their daughter wasn’t in school and, without saying anything, her husband started swinging the hammer at her head.

She grabbed her daughter and ran to her vehicle, where she called 911.

