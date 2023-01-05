Bay Area Burger finds a brick-and-mortar home on Green Bay’s Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new restaurant is officially open in Green Bay’s Broadway district -- but the business has already been around for a few years.

Bay Area Burger Co. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new restaurant at 126 S. Broadway.

The company started selling smash burgers out of a food truck in 2020. The owners are excited to open their first permanent, brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Owner Cole Ductin was born in Green Bay and came back to the area to help it expand.

“It’s really awesome to see what Green Bay has done over the past 8 years. They are really growing and expanding, and I’m happy to be a part of it, the growing, evolving Green Bay,” Ductin said.

Ductin said grants from the city and the state’s Bounce Back program helped make the dream of opening the restaurant come true.

If you’re not familiar with a smash burger, Bay Area Burger says they cook burger orders fresh, smashed with 2 pounds of cast iron. The standard toppings are American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, mayonnaise and dijon mustard, then it’s served on a brioche bun.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.