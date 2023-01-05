3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: From the blacktop to your dinner table

From road to plate: Researchers figure out road tire residue washing into waterways is ending up in plants, too.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - From radial belt to corn belt. From road to table. Your dinner is getting “tired.”

As you drive down a road, a tiny bit of your tire is left behind (just look at skid marks for proof). That residue washes off, and where is it going? Brad Spakowitz looks at the problem in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Also, Brad explores a way to reduce depression in our youth, why humans don’t have more hair, and video of something big in our Sun (and our Sun is already big).

