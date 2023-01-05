3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The most energy-efficient way to make pasta

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pasta gives us energy -- it’s why spaghetti dinners are so popular before a marathon. And now you’re going to learn the most energy-saving way to make pasta.

Do you have 3 minutes? Brilliant! Because that’s about how long it takes. No pot of roiling, boiling water is required.

Brad Spakowitz has the ridiculously easy, very, very, very simple method in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Plus, have a drink of water while you’re waiting. Brad has new information about how very, very, very good a drink of water is for you.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.