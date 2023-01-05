3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The most energy-efficient way to make pasta

Also, drink more water
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pasta gives us energy -- it’s why spaghetti dinners are so popular before a marathon. And now you’re going to learn the most energy-saving way to make pasta.

Do you have 3 minutes? Brilliant! Because that’s about how long it takes. No pot of roiling, boiling water is required.

Brad Spakowitz has the ridiculously easy, very, very, very simple method in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Plus, have a drink of water while you’re waiting. Brad has new information about how very, very, very good a drink of water is for you.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Medical experts suspect Hamlin suffered Commotio Cordis
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Police respond to an incident in the 1300 block of Smith Street in Green Bay.
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest; person wanted in murder case arrested in Oconto

Latest News

Police respond to an incident in the 1300 block of Smith Street in Green Bay.
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest; person wanted in murder case arrested in Oconto
Blanketing Brown County donations
INTERVIEW: Brown County Blanket Blitz
Green Bay police on the scene of a standoff on Smith St.
2 arrests in 2 counties as Green Bay police investigate December homicide
Signs oppose a sand and gravel mining project on the Iola Car Show grounds
Large turnout at meeting over Iola Car Show mine proposal