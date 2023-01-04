Woman arrested, firearm seized after dispute leads to Sheboygan school parking lot

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - An argument between two drivers resulted in an arrest on gun charges outside a Sheboygan elementary school Wednesday morning.

According to police, the dispute started before both drivers went into the parking lot at Pigeon River Elementary School just before 9 a.m. Police arrested a 28-year-old woman for pointing a firearm at a 44-year-old man, both from Sheboygan, while she was seated in her car. No one was hurt.

Police anticipate charges of Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Pointing a Firearm at Another Person, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Her gun was taken as evidence. She was booked at the police department and released.

Police say the incident was not related to Pigeon River Elementary, or Etude Elementary for Arts and Academics at the same location, and never posed a threat to school safety. The school day continued normally.

