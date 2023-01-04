Waupaca County residents plan to fight Iola mining at public meeting

Poster near proposed Iola sand mine
Poster near proposed Iola sand mine
By Scott Koral
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - A proposal to extract sand and gravel on the Iola Car Show property is being met with fierce opposition from some Waupaca County residents.

A public meeting on the proposal is being held in Scandinavia at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

There are likely two reasons for the opposition to this mining project. The first, which has been expressed by several residents, is the noise the digging will bring. The second, which hasn’t been as widely discussed, is the fact that a letter to county residents said this project could go on for 15 years.

Residents received that letter back in October from Faulks Brothers Construction and the Iola Car Show, explaining the project. It involves the removal of sand and gravel to construct level parking lots in six different areas on the car show property.

To do that, Faulks Construction says it needs to open a pit to extract and process the materials.

This fight is between a business trying to improve its product and some residents who believe those improvements will come at a cost.

We talked with both sides back in October. Iola Car Show Executive Director Joe Opperman said then, “It’s of utmost importance that we are turning over every stone, if you will, to see what’s out there and help us survive and thrive as a business and for the good of everybody.”

Greg Ambrosius, who lives in neighboring Scandinavia, said, “It’s the location of the mine that we’re in opposition of. It turns our quiet town into a mine that is being used 12 hours a day, six days a week, 52 weeks a year.”

Action 2 News will be here throughout the meeting and will have more coverage on Action 2 News at 6 and 10.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Medical experts suspect Hamlin suffered Commotio Cordis
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Packers-Bills
Packers nation prays for Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Latest News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (file image)
Gov. Evers and new lieutenant governor visit Fond du Lac
A Silver Alert was issued on January 4, 2023, for Raymond Rast of Neenah
Silver Alert issued for missing Neenah man
Police respond to an incident in the 1300 block of Smith Street in Green Bay.
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest; person wanted in murder case found up north
Sheboygan police car
Woman arrested, firearm seized after dispute leads to Sheboygan school parking lot