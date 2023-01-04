Waupaca County residents plan to fight Iola mining at public meeting

SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - A proposal to extract sand and gravel on the Iola Car Show property is being met with fierce opposition from some Waupaca County residents.

A public meeting on the proposal is being held in Scandinavia at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

There are likely two reasons for the opposition to this mining project. The first, which has been expressed by several residents, is the noise the digging will bring. The second, which hasn’t been as widely discussed, is the fact that a letter to county residents said this project could go on for 15 years.

Residents received that letter back in October from Faulks Brothers Construction and the Iola Car Show, explaining the project. It involves the removal of sand and gravel to construct level parking lots in six different areas on the car show property.

To do that, Faulks Construction says it needs to open a pit to extract and process the materials.

This fight is between a business trying to improve its product and some residents who believe those improvements will come at a cost.

We talked with both sides back in October. Iola Car Show Executive Director Joe Opperman said then, “It’s of utmost importance that we are turning over every stone, if you will, to see what’s out there and help us survive and thrive as a business and for the good of everybody.”

Greg Ambrosius, who lives in neighboring Scandinavia, said, “It’s the location of the mine that we’re in opposition of. It turns our quiet town into a mine that is being used 12 hours a day, six days a week, 52 weeks a year.”

