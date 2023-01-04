SLICK ROADS ACROSS NORTHERN AREAS CONTINUE INTO WEDNESDAY

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues this tonight for areas north and west of Shawano. While there won’t be steady snow, rain, ice all night... fog will be possible and temperatures in these areas will hover near or below freezing. This will lead to light ice accumulating, and there will also be times of steadier snow/mix by Wednesday morning. Around the Fox Cities towards the Lakeshore, fog is also possible, but temperatures will be in the mid 30s keeping everything in liquid form.

Steadier snow showers should come to an end across northern areas late Wednesday morning. Clouds will continue and occasional drizzle/flakes will be possible area-wide. Temperatures will stay in the lower half of the 30s north with upper 30s south. By the evening, steadier snow showers should develop over Northeast Wisconsin and they’ll continue overnight and into Thursday. Additional minor accumulations (1-2″) will be possible through Thursday evening.

Quieter conditions return Friday and things should be relatively tame through the weekend and early next week. Temperatures Thursday should still be in the lower half of the 30s for highs with readings closer to 30° Friday and Saturday. Temperatures should moderate back into the middle 30s next week. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny from Friday through the weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: E/SE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp. Areas of fog, icy NORTH. Pre-dawn rain around the Fox Cities, snow NORTH of Shawano. LOW: 35 (steady)

WEDNESDAY: Continued cloudy. Areas of rain/drizzle and with light snow-mix NORTH. Steadier snow by the evening. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Periods of light snow... An inch or two is possible. Colder. HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly above average temps. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Seasonably mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 33

