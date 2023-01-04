Silver Alert issued for missing Neenah man

A Silver Alert was issued on January 4, 2023, for Raymond Rast of Neenah
A Silver Alert was issued on January 4, 2023, for Raymond Rast of Neenah(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man is the subject of a statewide Silver Alert.

Raymond Rast, 88, left his home Wednesday morning. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since he was in Appleton at 8 a.m.

Silver Alerts are issued for people believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Rast is 6 feet tall, 196 pounds. He’s a white man with short, white hair which is thinning. He walks with a slight limp and has poor balance. A description of what he was wearing isn’t available.

He’s driving a 2015-model gray Ford Escape with Wisconsin license plate 602 YKK.

Call local authorities if you think you’ve seen Rast or his SUV or have informationthat could help find him.

