School bus crash sends 15 children to hospital in West Virginia

A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital,...
A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital, authorities said.(Source: Gray News/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital, authorities said.

The students were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precaution after the bus crashed, officials told news outlets.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told WTRF-TV that there were no serious injuries. The sheriff’s office said the bus went into a ditch, and the students aboard were tossed around.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m., Ohio County Schools spokesman Gabe Wells told The Intelligencer. He said the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the crash and video from the bus will be reviewed.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Miller said the safety of students is the school system’s top priority and she thanked first responders for the care they showed students at the scene.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Medical experts suspect Hamlin suffered Commotio Cordis
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Packers-Bills
Packers nation prays for Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Latest News

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
Family rep: Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
Many health experts believe watching out for new COVID-19 variants will be important in slowing...
Anticipating new coronavirus variants can slow the spread, health experts say