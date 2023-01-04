Randall Cobb on Damar Hamlin: “It was very traumatic”

Packers and players react to Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during a game
By Emily Beier
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers and several players expressed heavy hearts Tuesday, sending thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family.

The Green Bay Packers organization changed its social media profiles to display Hamlin’s Buffalo Bills number 3 with the words “Pray for Damar” in the Bills jersey colors.

The organization also posted a statement reading in part, “The Green Bay Packers echo the sentiments expressed by our players last night and today. Our thoughts are with Damar Hamlin, his family, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals organizations.”

We caught up with Randall Cobb at an event at Lambeau Field Tuesday night who told us how he reacted to Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game.

“To see one of my brothers, one of my fraternity brothers in the NFL, go down like that, it was hard to watch. It was hard to sleep last night. And my thoughts are just with him and his family and his teammates and his friends and anyone that saw that. It was very traumatic,” Cobb said.

“I just hope to God that he continues to push through and that we get some good news soon,” he added.

The NFL also changed its social media accounts to show support for Damar, saying, “Football is family.”

