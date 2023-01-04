Police announce arrest in Appleton murder

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city.

Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson.

Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W. Summer St.

Police are recommending Rogers be charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Robbery, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent.

Rogers has been in the Outagamie County Jail since Nov. 20. He was taken into custody on a warrant issued by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Police announced Wednesday that he was now under arrest for the killing of Hudson.

Police did not release additional information on how they came to Rogers as a suspect in the case. No charges have been filed as of this publication.

Action 2 News covered the story in November. At the time, police called it a “suspicious death.” No other information was released.

“The Appleton Police Department would like to thank members of the community for their patience as investigators worked to obtain facts and evidence in this investigation,” reads a statement from the department.

