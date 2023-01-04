No. 14 Wisconsin holds off late push by Minnesota, 63-60

Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) shoots against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) shoots against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 17 points, Chucky Hepburn had 16 and No. 14 Wisconsin held off Minnesota, 63-60, for its sixth straight win Tuesday night.

Connor Essegian scored 11 points off the bench for the Badgers (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten), who have won 14 of 16 games against Minnesota.

The Badgers struggled with Minnesota’s full-court press in the final 38 seconds, and Hepburn turned the ball over at midcourt.

Ta’Lon Cooper hit a layup with 27 seconds to go for the Gophers to trim Wisconsin’s lead to 63-60.

Hepburn’s fifth steal of the game came with 1 second left. He swatted the ball from Cooper and sealed the Badgers victory.

Cooper scored a team-high 16 points for the Gophers (6-7, 0-3), who were playing their first game in 12 days after a Dec. 29 cancellation.

Dawson Garcia scored 14 points and Jamison Battle had 13 for Minnesota, which had 20 turnovers.

The teams swapped the lead six times in the first half.

Hepburn drained back-to-back 3-pointers, and Max Klesmit closed an 8-0 run with a layup with 1:25 left in the first half to give the Badgers a 32-26 lead at the break.

Wisconsin got baskets on three of its first four possessions to open the second half to extend the Badgers lead to 39-26.

But the Gophers refused to give up. Battle drained consecutive 3-pointers — both from the right baseline — to pull Minnesota within seven points at 49-42.

Minnesota strung together an 11-0 run capped by a Battle layup to pull the Gophers within one point with 8:34 to go.

But a banked 3-pointer by Wisconsin’s Jordan Davis made it 57-53.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers struggled to get into a rhythm on offense, due in part, to eight first-half turnovers. Minnesota shot 39% from the field in the first on 11 of 28 shooting. Cooper scored seven first-half points, to go along with two turnovers.

Wisconsin: Hepburn continued to showcase his outside shooting. Hepburn entered Tuesday’s game with a 49% shooting clip (25 of 51) from 3-point range. Hepburn shot 3 of 4 from long range against the Gophers.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

Wisconsin: At Illinois on Saturday.

