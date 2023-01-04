MISTY, FOGGY, & MURKY TODAY WITH SOME SNOW BY EVENING

Relatively warm air for January continues across the region. This is leading to fog, mist, and drizzle in the Fox Valley. Far northern WI & the U.P. are just a little cooler and that is where a light wintry mix and/or snow will continue this afternoon. Roads remain slick along and NW of a line from Wausau to Iron Mountain, but just plain wet to the south. Highs in the low 30s are likely across the Northwoods, but mid 30s to near 40° temperatures remain in the Fox Valley and lake shore areas.

The atmosphere will gradually cool this evening supporting a switch to wet snow area wide tonight and Thursday. A coating to perhaps an inch or two may accumulate across by Thursday evening. Temperatures will be in the low 30s tonight and on Thursday... so for the most part, main roads should remain in decent shape even with snow falling. Just keep an eye out for slush that may happen to accumulate.

Look for more sun in the region Friday and Saturday. A weather maker late Saturday into Sunday morning continues to look like it will pass JUST to our south. Southern WI and Illinois may get some wintry weather out of it but I’m going to keep our forecast dry and quiet for now.

Conditions are shaping up to be pretty good for the Packers & Lions game Sunday evening in Green Bay. Fair skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s appear more likely than not at this point. Not too bad for outdoor football in Wisconsin... in January!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Clouds and fog. Areas of mist and drizzle. Light mix & snow far NORTH, with slick roads. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Clouds and fog. Snow showers develop. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Snow showers. Minor totals possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Mis of clouds & sun. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Morning clouds with more sun in the afternoon. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 34

