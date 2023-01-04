Literacy Green Bay holding Scrabble Bee fundraiser

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Literacy Green Bay is in need of volunteers.

The organization offers English Language classes, Family Literacy classes, and Adult tutoring.

The goal is to help adults and families learn skills for reading, writing, math, English language, computers, and the workforce.

CLICK HERE to learn how to volunteer.

Literacy Green Bay has a Scrabble Bee fundraiser scheduled for Feb. 9. The event includes a dinner, cash bar, silent auction, raffles, and more.

CLICK HERE to register or sponsor a table.

