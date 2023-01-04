Police in standoff with possible suspect in Green Bay shooting

Police respond to an incident in the 1300 block of Smith Street in Green Bay.
Police respond to an incident in the 1300 block of Smith Street in Green Bay.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are in a standoff with a suspect who may be connected to a December 20 shooting in the city.

Police have closed down the 1300 block of Smith Street between N. Irwin Avenue and N. Baird Street.

At about 10 a.m., officers arrived at a home on Smith Street to look for a person believed to have been involved in a Dec. 20 shooting that injured three people.

Officers asked the subject to come out peacefully, but a standoff ensued.

SWAT is at the scene. Negotiators are attempting to get the person to surrender.

“Roads will be closed, and traffic will be diverted to other streets,” police say.

Action 2 News will keep you updated.

The Smith Street shooting on Dec. 20 left three people injured. At about 12:08 a.m. that day, police were called to a report of gunshots and officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital with injuries.

During the investigation, a third male was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say a 42-year-old Green Bay man was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old Green Bay man and a 41-year-old Peoria, Illinois man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Medical experts suspect Hamlin suffered Commotio Cordis
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Packers-Bills
Packers nation prays for Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Latest News

Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
Stolen snowmobiles
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin
Scrabble board
Literacy Green Bay holding Scrabble Bee fundraiser
Scrabble board
WATCH: Literacy group needs volunteers