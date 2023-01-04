INTERVIEW: How and why Green Bay chose its next fire chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department will have new leadership in 2023. As we’ve reported, Matthew Knott will soon take over as the new fire chief (we visited with him last month after he was hired -- watch that interview here).

Knott replaces David Litton, who officially retired from his post last Friday (and you can see our interview with him from last July here).

The Green Bay Police & Fire Commission presided over these changes. It’s a committee of five citizens appointed by the mayor and approved by the city council. We talked with the chairman of that commission, Rod Goldhahn, about the selection process. Why Matthew Knott, from a fire department in Illinois? What made him stand out against other candidates?

We also asked Goldhahn about what issues the commission identified as priorities for the fire department going forward. Litton told us about issues with facilities -- old and out-of-date station houses, including one that’s 86 years old and another 91 years old. We also talk about what stands out for him about Chief Litton’s 10-year tenure. Watch our full interview above.

