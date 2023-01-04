Green Bay celebrates success of tourism grants, has money left over

Businesses can apply for the grant money
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay is celebrating the success of a tourism grant program.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was originally borne out of necessity as the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected businesses across the globe. In response, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and the Green Bay city council approved using $250,000 in ARPA funding to support local events and organizations.

More than $180,000 was awarded to six local organizations for events boosting tourism in the city. They included a jazz festival, the Christkindlmarket, and a Sistine Chapel exhibit. The Sistine Chapel exhibit at the KI Convention Center was awarded $27,000 and brought in an estimated $400,000 to the local economy.

The Christkindlmarket organized by On Broadway was awarded $30,000. The event attracted more than 7,500 people who spent roughly $100,000 benefiting local businesses.

“As the holidays come people get busy, but to inject new attendees and new visitors into our district where we have so much shopping, dining, for them to be able to make an impact on those small businesses beyond just the vendors that we had at the Chriskindlemarket was really fantastic,” Chelsea Kocken, director of special projects for On Broadway, said.

There’s about $70,000 left in grant funds, and the city is encouraging other organizations to apply for the grant money, and Mayor Genrich said he’d like to build up the tourism grant fund.

“In all likelihood we’ll be having that conversation with our common council in the coming months about adding some additional funds to the program given the success that we’ve realized and what we expect to see in the coming months for those events that have yet to be put on,” the mayor said.

Businesses and organizations can apply at https://greenbaywi.gov/441/Business.

