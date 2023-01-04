Gov. Evers and new lieutenant governor visit Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Newly sworn-in Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez stopped in at several small businesses in Fond du Lac on Wednesday, touting the administration’s Main Street Bounce Back grant program.

They had four stops planned in their visit to Fond du Lac.

The governor said boosting small businesses is a vital part of keeping the state’s economy in good shape.

“Over fifty percent of the people of the state of Wisconsin work in a small business,” Gov. Evers said. “It’s a huge part. We like to talk about brave Marines or large employers, but at the end of the day, it’s the small shops that are driving the economy in a significant way here in the state.”

