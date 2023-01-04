FOG, MIST & DRIZZLE TODAY... WITH SNOW FARTHER NORTH

The roads are slippery in the Northwoods and across central Wisconsin. These areas saw a mix of sleet, snow and some freezing rain last night. If you’re driving through these areas, it would be wise to allow for extra travel time.

Meanwhile, the roads are wet across eastern Wisconsin, where we have areas of fog, mist and drizzle. It’s going to be a damp and dreary day with overcast skies. Our temperatures won’t budge much, with above freezing highs in the mid to upper 30s. It will slowly turn colder through this afternoon and evening, as our slow moving storm swirls overhead. That will allow any light rain showers to switch to snow showers tonight.

Occasional light snow will be possible tonight and tomorrow. Through Thursday evening, a slushy inch of snow is possible across eastern Wisconsin, with another 2-4″ possible across the Northwoods. Look for the snow to come to an end tomorrow night, as this storm finally drifts away from us.

Other than a few flakes SOUTH of Green Bay Saturday night and Sunday morning, our extended forecast looks drier ahead. Skies will be mostly clear over Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Lions for a playoff spot. Kickoff temperatures will be at, or just under 30 degrees, which isn’t all that cold for early January. Many folks will be happy that the wind will stay light during the game.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: W/N 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Clouds and fog. Areas of mist and drizzle. Light snow NORTH, with slick roads. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Clouds and fog. Snow showers, especially NORTH. LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Snow showers... An inch possible. Slightly colder. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly colder. HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Night snow showers SOUTH. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Morning light snow SOUTH, then clearing skies. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 33

