Firefighters use ferry to reach Washington Island house fire

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters used a ferry to respond to a house fire on Washington Island.

The call about a fire at a local home was made at about 8:30 Tuesday morning.

Mainland crews were also dispatched to battle the fire, as well. Northern Door and Ephraim fire departments answered the call, with a ferry boat transporting their people, trucks and equipment.

Washington Island Fire & Rescue Captain Gary Schultz posted on Facebook, “There are not many departments that use a ferry as part of their tool box.”

The fire was eventually controlled and all mainland units were dismissed around 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

