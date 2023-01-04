Fire damages house across from Ellington Fire Department

ELLINGTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Talk about being in the right place. When a house on Highway 76 in Outagamie County’s town of Ellington caught fire, the Ellington Fire Department responded... by crossing the street.

The one-story house, directly across from the fire department, caught fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters from surrounding communities came to help the response.

Smoke was coming from the house when we arrived, and firefighters were focused on spraying water into the garage. The garage had a sign reading “Ellington Auto Sales.”

At this time we don’t have any further information confirmed about what caused the fire or the extent of damage.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.