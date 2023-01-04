Fire damages house across from Ellington Fire Department

Ellington firefighters didn't have to go far to respond to the house fire on Hwy 76
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLINGTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Talk about being in the right place. When a house on Highway 76 in Outagamie County’s town of Ellington caught fire, the Ellington Fire Department responded... by crossing the street.

The one-story house, directly across from the fire department, caught fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters from surrounding communities came to help the response.

Smoke was coming from the house when we arrived, and firefighters were focused on spraying water into the garage. The garage had a sign reading “Ellington Auto Sales.”

At this time we don’t have any further information confirmed about what caused the fire or the extent of damage.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Packers-Lions
Packers-Lions game moved to Sunday night
Packers-Bills
Packers nation prays for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident

Latest News

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Medical experts suspect Hamlin suffered commotio cordis
Sistine Chapel exhibit at the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay celebrates success of tourism grants, has money left over
Buffalo Bills players gather around Damar Hamlin while he's treated for cardiac arrest on the...
Randall Cobb on Damar Hamlin: “It was very traumatic”
Green Bay Packers show support for Damar Hamlin on social media
Randall Cobb on Damar Hamlin: "It was very traumatic"