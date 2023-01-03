Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Bay of Green Bay

WATCH: Wisconsin AG announces lawsuit against companies for PFAS contamination
WATCH: Wisconsin AG announces lawsuit against companies for PFAS contamination
By JOHN FLESHER
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A newly released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in Lake Michigan’s Green Bay. University of Wisconsin researchers say they detected a plume of the compounds and traced it to a plant that manufactures firefighting foam.

PFAS chemicals are a common ingredient in the foams. They’re also used in many consumer products, from nonstick cookware to water-resistant outdoor gear, and can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods.

Scientists say the chemicals in Green Bay are dispersed and hard to contain or treat.

Other experts are trying to determine how the chemicals affect Great Lakes fish.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Packers-Lions
Packers-Lions game moved to Sunday night
Packers-Bills
Packers nation prays for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident

Latest News

Plaque outside the Green Bay Metro Fire Department offices
INTERVIEW: Police & Fire Commission Chair on new Green Bay fire chief
Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate, Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa y Lily's...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Dark chocolate update and a red-dye red herring
Brad Spakowitz has more information about the finding of toxic metals in dark chocolates
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Chocolate lawsuit and red-dye debate
Polly Olson takes the oath to become Appleton's police chief
DEBRIEF: Appleton police chief's historic appointment