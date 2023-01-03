New documents detail Sen. Ron Johnson asking about electors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Newly released documents from the House Jan. 6 committee show that the former Wisconsin Republican Party chairman testified that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson spoke to him weeks before Joe Biden assumed the presidency about having the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature, rather than voters, choose Wisconsin’s presidential electors.

Johnson said in a statement Tuesday that he has no recollection of the conversation with Andrew Hitt and accused the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol insurrection of attempting to “smear” him by selectively releasing text messages.

Hitt, who resigned as state party GOP chairman in July 2021, testified before the Jan. 6 committee on Feb. 22.

The transcript of his interview was released on Monday.

