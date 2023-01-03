ICY ROADS FOR SOME ON TUESDAY

Our weather turns more active tonight & Tuesday, and that has prompted a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. As a wintry mix arrives tonight, temperatures will hold steady, above and below freezing. Areas west of the Fox Cities are where we’re most concerned with 0.1″ of ice overnight... leading to slick roads. From the Fox Cities and towards the Lakeshore we should be just mild enough for cold rain. During the day, northern areas stand the best chances of up to 0.1-0.2″ of ice along with some wet snow. Highs will be close to freezing north/west, but in the mid-to-upper 30s around the Fox Valley southward.

Highs well into the 30s are likely Wednesday too, and precipitation should be light at first. There will be a gradual change from any rain-mix to all snow. Additional light snow showers are possible at times through Thursday... that will be when it’s most likely for Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and Lakeshore areas to see 1-2″ of snow. Northern areas may receive 3-5″ of snow, but that will be spread out from Tuesday evening through Thursday. Temperatures will generally turn colder as this system exits later in the week.

Highs Thursday should still be around 30 with upper 20s this weekend... including Sunday’s Packers-Lions game. Winds could be brisk on Tuesday with gusts to 25 mph, and will remain blustery through Thursday. Winds will be lighter over the weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Light snow and freezing rain, turning to all rain from Green Bay and SOUTH. LOW: 31 (slowly rising)

TUESDAY: Rainy SOUTH, with ice and snow NORTH. A bit blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Any light rain-mix turning to snow. Still blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Periods of light snow. Colder. Blustery again. HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, but seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 28 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Slightly milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 31

