ICY MIX TO CONTINUE NORTH OF THE FOX VALLEY

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues this afternoon for areas north and northwest of the Fox Valley, mainly along and north of a line from Marinette to Stevens Point. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be a concern in this area, along with some travel trouble. Locations farther south have become too warm for any frozen precipitation through tonight. Highs will range from the low 30s in the north to the upper 30s and low 40s in the south.

Winter Weather Breakdown (WBAY)

Additional wintry mix will continue in the north tonight and Wednesday morning. It’ll stay too warm in the Valley and to the south during this time. Look for more 30s around the area on Wednesday, perhaps as warm as the upper 30s in the Valley and near Lake Michigan.

Lingering moisture will turn back over to snow by Wednesday evening and night across the entire area. Light snow should continue into Thursday. Additional minor accumulations (up to 2″?) may occur through Thursday.

Quieter conditions return Friday and things should be relatively tame through the weekend and early next week. A weather maker is expected to stay just SOUTH of our area on Saturday. For us, that means a few extra clouds but probably no moisture. Look for more sunshine on Sunday and pretty good but chilly conditions for the Packers game Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20 G30 MPH

WEDNESDAY: E/SE 5-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Icy mix NORTH. Showery from the Fox Valley and SOUTH. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp. Wintry mix continues NORTH. LOW: 35, steady temps

WEDNESDAY: Continued cloudy. Areas of rain and with a mix NORTH. Turning to all snow late. HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Periods of light snow... An inch or two is possible. Colder. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A bit brisk. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 33

