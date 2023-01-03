Fire at Portage dairy plant started in room storing butter, firefighters report

The fire started in a room where butter was being stored and as it was heated it began to flow throughout the plant.
The roof is visibly caved in on the AMPI dairy plant.
The roof is visibly caved in on the AMPI dairy plant. A spokesperson with AMPI headquarters tells NBC15 30 employees were evacuated from the building shortly after the fire broke out.(wmtv)
By Charlie Hildebrand and Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PORTAGE, WI. (WMTV) - A fire at a Portage dairy plant was believed to have started in a room where butter was located, according to firefighters.

The Portage Fire Department responded just after 9 p.m. Monday to Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI) at 301 Brooks Street for a fire alarm.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy smoke and fire from the roof of the dairy plant, according to the Portage Fire Department.

Firefighters stretched lines to the entrance door but were pushed back by the heat and smoke. Unable to access the structure, they used their monitor to fight the fire until Poynette and Kilbourne Fire arrived with their aerial apparatus.

The butter runoff and heavy smoke slowed access to the structure. After multiple hours with many crews fighting the blaze, the fire was contained and extinguished before it could spread past the firewalls and throughout the building. Crews were on scene just past 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Multiple agencies are responding to a fire at Associated Milk Producers Inc (AMPI) in Portage Monday night.(WMTV)

No injuries have been reported, and Smith Bus brought two buses in for AMPI workers and firefighters to stay warm.

The fire department noted that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources would visit the plant Tuesday to assess the butter runoff. Members of the Portage Hazmat Team had attempted to keep the runoff from going into storm sewers and into the canal.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A spokesperson with AMPI tells NBC15 that 30 employees were in the building at the time of the fire. They were all safely evacuated. Operations have been halted, no shipping will take place Tuesday and customers have been contacted.

