Evers calls for hope, bipartisan unity in inaugural address

By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers plans to outline a largely liberal agenda in his second inaugural address, while calling for working together on issues that have long divided Republicans and Democrats including protecting abortion rights, expanding Medicaid, legalizing marijuana and fighting water pollution.

Evers and other constitutional officers elected in November, along with members of the Republican-controlled Legislature, are slated to take their oaths of office Tuesday - in a day filled mostly with pomp and little substance.

In his prepared remarks, Evers says that some voters cast their ballots “feeling the weight of a republic on the brink.”

