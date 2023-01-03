Packers nation prays for Bills’ Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (AP) — Packers Nation is joining in prayers and well-wishes for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field Monday night, seconds after getting up from a collision with a Cincinnati Bengals receiver.

“I’m so sick man,” Randall Cobb tweeted. “So many emotions, but I’m trying to channel all my energy and thoughts to Damar and his family. That is the scariest thing I’ve witnessed seeing on the field. Please be okay.” He closed his tweet with emojis of hands clasped in prayer.

David Bakhtiari wrote, “Full of so many different emotions. Just thinking about @HamlinIsland and his family. Your football family is with you as well. This is bigger than the game.”

I’m so sick man… So many emotions but I’m trying to channel all my energy and thoughts to Damar and his family. That is the scariest thing I’ve witnessed seeing on the field. Please be okay 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) January 3, 2023

Full of so many different emotions. Just thinking about @HamlinIsland and his family. Your football family is with you as well. This is bigger than the game. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) January 3, 2023

Hamlin was surrounded by stunned players from both teams. The ambulance was on the field four minutes after Hamlin collapsed, with many players in tears, including cornerback Tre’Davious White. The quarterbacks — Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow — embraced.

When Hamlin was taken off the field 16 minutes after he collapsed, the Bills gathered in prayer. He was driven to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“No one’s been through this,” longtime NFL quarterback Troy Aikman said on the ESPN telecast. “I’ve never seen anything like it, either.”

The game was suspended 21 minutes later. Players walked off the field slowly and into their locker rooms.

The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 3, 2023

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

Hamlin’s uniform was cut off and he appeared to be getting CPR from medical personnel. ESPN reported on its telecast that Hamlin was also given oxygen.

At about 9:30 Central time, Hamlin’s marketing rep said Hamlin’s vitals “are back to normal.” He said doctors “put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat” and are running tests.

Packers fans flooded Twitter with prayers.

Praying for Damar Hamlin from a @packers fan. Never saw anything like that in football. — Omaha Ace (@Omaha_Ace) January 3, 2023

Please pull through Damar Hamlin. We are with you 3. — Gute 🧀 (@Packers_szn3) January 3, 2023

Prayers for Damar Hamlin and his family. Prayers for the Bills and Bengals players who are concerned for their brother. No game is more important than the human beings at this game. Healing care to all of them. — Mama J 💚💛GB Packer Team Owner 💚💛 #SPNCHI (@JanetBenz) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for Damar Hamlin & his family! 🙏 #GoPackGo 🤝 #BillsMafia — Packers Prophet (8-8) (@packers_prophet) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for Damar Hamlin, his family, teammates, friends and Bills Nation 🙏🥰🙏 Green Bay Packer fans everywhere send you our love 💚🏈💛💙 ❤️ #BillsMafia #GoPackGo — Sconniegirl66 (@sconniegirl66) January 3, 2023

Nos unimos a toda la comunidad #BillsMafia y pedimos por Damar Hamlin, son momentos difíciles. — Packers México (@Packers_Mx) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe page for “the community that raised me” was suddenly flooded with donations. Created with a goal of $2,500 to distribute toys on December 22, it was nearing $800,000 at quarter to 10 Monday night, Central time, and half an hour later crossed $900,000. Tens of thousands of people who probably never heard of Stowe Township, Pennsylvania, before became donors to the community and its children.

The aftermath of the injury was reminiscent of when Bills tight end Kevin Everett lay motionless on the field after making a tackle on the second-half opening kickoff in Buffalo’s 2007 season-opening game against the Denver Broncos.

Everett sustained a spinal cord injury that initially left him partially paralyzed.

The 24-year-old Hamlin spent five years of college at Pitt — his hometown — and appeared in 48 games for the Panthers over that span. He was a second-team All-ACC performer as a senior, was voted a team captain and was picked to play in the Senior Bowl.

He was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in 2021, played in 14 games as a rookie and then became a starter this year once Micah Hyde was lost for the season to injury.

A tweet from the Pitt football account was simple and clear: “Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3,” the tweet said, referring to Hamlin by his college jersey number. “Praying for you.”

Entering the game, the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1 1/2 sacks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.