Appleton’s new police chief to make history Tuesday

Appleton's Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson. Olson will take over as Police Chief on January 4, 2023.(Appleton Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s new police chief will make history when she’s sworn in Tuesday.

Polly Olson will be the first woman to lead the department.

A ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Appleton Police Department.

“I think anytime you have a woman in a leadership position like this, where it’s typically male-dominated, that it sets the standard for other women to think, ‘You know, this is something I can do,’ hopefully. Hopefully, our high school students out there, female high school students, all of them can look at this as being something they can aspire to,” Olson said in August.

Olson has been on the Appleton police force since 2001, first as a patrol officer. She’s also served as a school resource officer, patrol captain, and captain of investigations and support services, and she became assistant chief in May 2021.

She was named the Appleton Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2012, NAMI Fox Valley’s Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year in 2010, and the Wisconsin Association of Women Police’s Woman Officer of the Year in 2008.

Olson succeeds Todd Thomas.

