AN ICY START TO THE DAY... RAIN, WITH A MIX FARTHER NORTH

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Last night’s sleet and freezing rain has left an icy glaze across the area. Even though we’re getting a short break in the precipitation, drivers should be ready for slippery conditions this morning. Be alert to icy sidewalks and parking lots, especially since many of them have not been treated.

More wet weather will arrive during the midday and afternoon hours. By then, temperatures across eastern Wisconsin should rise into the middle to upper 30s. That will allow the precipitation to fall as rain. Road conditions will also gradually improve across the Fox Valley and closer to the lakeshore.

However, it will probably stay cold enough across the Northwoods for more slippery travel... Especially with another round of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected this afternoon. Some areas might get up to 0.2″ of ice accumulation, while other folks in northern Wisconsin will see 1-4″ of snow through tonight.

As this slow moving weathermaker moves across the Great Lakes on Wednesday and Thursday, our precipitation will change from a wintry mix, to light accumulating snow. Look for more occasionally, slick travel across the area through the midweek.

Our weather will dry out heading into the weekend with slightly colder temperatures. However, highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees are still close to normal for this time of year.... It looks like temperatures will be in the upper 20s with fair skies over Lambeau Field, as the Packers host the Lions Sunday night.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: E/SE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Slippery travel this morning. Ice and snow develop NORTH... Mainly rain farther SOUTH. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp. Light snow NORTH. LOW: 35, steady temps

WEDNESDAY: Continued cloudy. A light wintry mix turning to snow... 1-3+” NORTH. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Periods of light snow... An inch or two is possible. Colder. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Light snow SOUTH at NIGHT. HIGH: 28 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A bit brisk. HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Clouds, then sun. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 32

