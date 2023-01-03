3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Dark chocolate update and a red-dye red herring

Hershey Co. faces a class-action lawsuit, and scientists debate a link between red dye and numerous health issues
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES is focused on health.

There was a lot of interest in Brad’s report last week on heavy metals -- lead and cadmium -- found in dark chocolate from top brands (you can see it here). Brad has an update on that finding, including a class-action lawsuit against The Hershey Company.

Also, there’s research linking red food dye -- specifically FD&C Red 40, a.k.a. Allura Red -- to a laundry list of issues, including inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s Disease, immune disorders and behavioral problems.

But other scientists wonder if those researchers are chasing a red herring. What do they think is the real culprit? Watch today’s 3 Brilliant Minutes.

