3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Dark chocolate update and a red-dye red herring

Today's 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES is focused on health.

There was a lot of interest in Brad’s report last week on heavy metals -- lead and cadmium -- found in dark chocolate from top brands (you can see it here). Brad has an update on that finding, including a class-action lawsuit against The Hershey Company.

Also, there’s research linking red food dye -- specifically FD&C Red 40, a.k.a. Allura Red -- to a laundry list of issues, including inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s Disease, immune disorders and behavioral problems.

But other scientists wonder if those researchers are chasing a red herring. What do they think is the real culprit? Watch today’s 3 Brilliant Minutes.

