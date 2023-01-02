WINTRY MIX & FREEZING RAIN FOR SOME TONIGHT & TUESDAY

What you see is what you’re going to get for the rest today: cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. Thankfully there won’t be a lot of fanfare for the rest of the daylight hours.

Things turn more active tonight, and that has prompted a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY at least through noon Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY heading into Tuesday morning for areas west and northwest of the Fox Valley. That’s where up to 0.2″ of ice accumulation is possible from freezing rain. Areas that see ice into tomorrow morning will likely have very slippery road conditions. Areas from Green Bay and to the south will see any mixed precipitation turn to all rain, as overnight temperatures slowly rise above 32 degrees.

An icy mix of sleet, freezing rain, and some snow will continue north of the Fox Valley on Tuesday. Additional icy accumulations may occur. The rest of the area should warm up enough to support rain showers. As a matter of fact, some low 40s could occur again towards Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. Green Bay and Appleton are expected to top out around 37°.

Areas of rain or wintry mix will gradually turn to snow on Wednesday, with additional light snow continuing into Thursday. We may squeeze out several inches of snow (1-4″ or so?) across the area by the time it wraps up Thursday night. Just keep in mind that the duration of this storm is longer, so any snow we get will take time to accumulate. Temperatures will also play a roll in now much wintry weather we end up getting.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 1-5 MPH

TUESDAY: ENE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Cool and calm. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Late evening snow and freezing rain, turning to all rain from Green Bay and SOUTH. LOW: 30, then temps slowly rise

TUESDAY: Rainy SOUTH, with ice and snow NORTH. A bit blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Rain or a wintry mix, turning to snow. Still blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Periods of light snow. Colder. Blustery again. HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 28

