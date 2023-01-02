Traditional Wisconsin winter fun: Polar-pickleball players enjoyed mild temps

Pickleball is now considered America's most growing sport(Jared Austin)
By WBAY news staff
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a sport that combines rules from tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

And cold weather is just part of the game.

Today, the fourth annual polar-pickleball event took place in Door County - and it drew attention from near and far.

Jay Renstrom, USA Pickleball Ambassador from Door County, outlines why the sport he represents is so much fun: “It’s an incredibly social sport, you can come in play 15 minutes with four people and immediately play with four other people. You hear all the laughing behind me, that’s what brings people to playing pickleball so it’s a social, fun, all-inclusive sport.”

The tournament had a record turnout this year, gathering over fifty players as the event continues to grow.

