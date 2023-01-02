Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead, including owner

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Family members identified the owner as 66-year-old Avery “Rerun” Stewart, and said the bar was named after him.

No arrests have been announced.

Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.

