Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead, including owner

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Family members identified the owner as 66-year-old Avery “Rerun” Stewart, and said the bar was named after him.

No arrests have been announced.

Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old dog was reportedly found tied up outside of an airport in Iowa.
Dog found tied up outside airport after owner boards plane, rescuers say
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve
Diabetes medication in nationwide shortage
CDC warns: Future surge in Diabetes could dramatically impact people under 20 in U.S

Latest News

Gabriela, the first baby born at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay in 2023
New Year's babies 2023
Waupaca County Sheriff's Office uniform
2 arrested after report of shooting in Waupaca County
Crash causes New Year’s Day power outage in Manitowoc
The Northwoods Marching Band (File)
Northwoods Marching Band performing Monday morning in Rose Bowl Parade