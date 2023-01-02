Packers-Lions game moved to Sunday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers announced their game hosting the Detroit Lions has been moved to Sunday night.

It’s a crucial “win & we’re in” game for the Packers to make the playoffs, and they’ll be proving themselves again in front of a national TV audience.

The Packers point out, if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon, it turns the Packers-Lions season finale into a “de facto playoff game.” The winner goes to the NFC playoffs while the loser stays home.

Kickoff at Lambeau Field is at 7:20 p.m. It’s the Packers’ sixth primetime appearance this season.

Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth notes the Packers went 2-3 in night games this season but both of those wins were at Lambeau Field.

The Packers say information about additional gameday activities and entertainment will be announced this week.

