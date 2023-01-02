Packers-Lions game moved to Sunday night

Packers-Lions
Packers-Lions(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers announced their game hosting the Detroit Lions has been moved to Sunday night.

It’s a crucial “win & we’re in” game for the Packers to make the playoffs, and they’ll be proving themselves again in front of a national TV audience.

The Packers point out, if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon, it turns the Packers-Lions season finale into a “de facto playoff game.” The winner goes to the NFC playoffs while the loser stays home.

Kickoff at Lambeau Field is at 7:20 p.m. It’s the Packers’ sixth primetime appearance this season.

Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth notes the Packers went 2-3 in night games this season but both of those wins were at Lambeau Field.

The Packers say information about additional gameday activities and entertainment will be announced this week.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old dog was reportedly found tied up outside of an airport in Iowa.
Dog found tied up outside airport after owner boards plane, rescuers say
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve
Diabetes medication in nationwide shortage
CDC warns: Future surge in Diabetes could dramatically impact people under 20 in U.S

Latest News

The Packers control their own playoff destiny after a dominating performance against the...
On the Clock: Packers dominate Vikings, path to postseason clear
Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) celebrates with fans after returning an...
Rodgers, Packers rout Vikings 41-17, control playoff fate
David Bakhtiari returns to game action against the Buccaneers.
Packers’ Bakhtiari appears set for return Sunday vs. Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after catching a pass for a...
Packers gearing up for Round 2 against Justin Jefferson